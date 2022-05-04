WATCH: Dave Chappelle's security leaves man on stretcher after he attacks the comedian on stage

Wherever he's hiding (apparently in India), I'm sure Will Smith is watching with immense relief that the comedian he attacked at the Oscars was not named Dave Chappelle. Otherwise he too might've been left on a stretcher with his arm facing the wrong way (or is it his head that's facing the wrong way?) like this poor assailant who thought he could just jump on stage and attack Chappelle.

Story continues below Advertisment

@nuffsaidny wrote: “Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo.” Someone attacked Dave Chappelle at his show and his security team left that man looking like Mojo JoJo. pic.twitter.com/pna2642x7G — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 4, 2022 The attack happened during Chappelle's stand-up set for his Netflix ‘Is A Joke’ tour at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl as a man ran on stage and tackled him. #davechappelle attacked at #hollywoodbowl #netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/oP04S0de90 — abazar 🦇🔊 (@abazar) May 4, 2022 “Someone tried to Will Smith Dave Chappelle. Stop attacking people at their workplace and you won't end up looking like a pretzel,” shared @ptothemcd.

Someone tried to Will Smith Dave Chappelle.



Stop attacking people at their workplace and you won't end up looking like a pretzel. https://t.co/dvlFBPPw1e — PTM (@PTOTHEMCD) May 4, 2022 Jamie Foxx is said to be among those who ran to help. Brianna Sacks, a reporter for Buzzfeed News, was in attendance and shared his experience of the situation. “Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance.” Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.



LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022 “The show was just ending when the man hopped onto stage and ran at Chapelle, tackling him to the ground,” he went on to explain.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The comedian had literally just said he now has more security because of all the uproar from his jokes about the Trans community. “Security et al rushed and started punching and kicking the shit out of Chapelle’s attacker. He was just about to bring on Talib Kweli and Mos Def for the encore and we in the crowd were like what the f*ck is going on. Chapelle kept on while the guy was getting beat in the back,” he said. Sacks went on to explain how it was sheer chaos, with Chappelle making a joke about stomping the guy while he was still getting beat up.

Story continues below Advertisment