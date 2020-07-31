WATCH: Demi Lovato pledges to fight for trans youth during GLAAD Awards

Demi Lovato vowed to fight for trans youth amid the current "crazy" political climate as she presented at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday. Demi Lovato shared a message of support to young trans people at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday. The “Sober” hitmaker made an appearance at the virtual awards ceremony to introduce Shea Diamond's performance of 'We Are Here' and used her introduction to stress that she is "fighting" for trans rights amid a "crazy" political climate. She said: "It's never been more important to celebrate the acceleration of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community especially trans people of color who face outrageous discrimination and danger. "To all the trans youth, I want to make sure that you know that you matter.

"I know things are crazy hard right now and you may not have your usual support system around you.

"But don't let anyone especially our government fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be.

"Be proud of who you are. Keep your voices loud and strong and know that we are fighting for you.

"If you ever doubt it, just listen to this next performer."

The annual ceremony was hosted by Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, and despite not being held in person, it still attracted appearances from stars including Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Garner, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Dwyane and Gabrielle presented the Outstanding Drama Series honour to 'Pose', and used their moments on screen to pay tribute to the basketball player's trans daughter Zaya.

Dwyane said: "Our daughter Zaya is leading us on this journey.

"I want to thank Zaya for teaching me and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family."

Gabrielle added: "That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our Black children. Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBTQ+ community so that we can work together and empower each other and save lives."

Meanwhile, Beanie Feldstein admitted it "meant so much to [her] as a queer actor" when her film 'Booksmart' scooped the honour for Outstanding film - wide release.

In a split-screen thank you with co-star Kaitlyn Dever and director Olivia Wilde, she added: "Embrace what you are, because there's only one you."

Other winners included Lil Nas X, who was named Outstanding Music Artist, 'Schitt's Creek', which scooped Outstanding Comedy Series, and 'Transparent', which took the gong for Outstanding TV Movie for its finale.

2020 GLAAD Media Awards Selected List of Winners:

Outstanding film - wide release:

"Booksmart"

Outstanding film - limited release:

"Rafiki"

Outstanding drama series:

"Pose"

Outstanding comedy series:

"Schitt’s Creek"

Outstanding individual episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character):

"Two Doors Down", "Dolly Parton"s Heartstrings"

Outstanding TV movie:

"Transparent: Musicale Finale"

Outstanding limited series:

"Tales of the City"

Outstanding documentary:

"State of Pride"

Outstanding kids & family programming [TIE]:

"The Bravest Knight" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Outstanding reality program:

"Are You the One?"

Outstanding music artist:

Lil Nas X

Outstanding comic book:

"Star Wars: Doctor Aphra" by Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Andrea Broccardo, Wilton Santos, Caspar Wijngaard, Marc Deering, Don Ho, Walden Wong, Chris Bolson, Scott Hanna, Elsa Charretier, Rachelle Rosenberg, Chris O"Halloran, Stephane Paitreau, Lee Loughridge, Edgar Delgado, Jim Campbell, Joe Caramagna

Outstanding video game:

"The Outer Worlds"

Outstanding Broadway production:

"The Inheritance" by Matthew Lopez

Outstanding variety or talk show episode:

"Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, she"s an onion with all sorts of layers" from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"