WATCH: DJ Khaled covers his eyes while fan twerks for him

DJ Khaled got more than he bargained for when a fan started twerking for him and poured water down her bum on his Instagram Live over the weekend. The 44-year-old producer, who is very active on social media and often hosts Instagram Lives for his fans, wasn't ready when he added one of his fans to his Live session. After he added the fan to his Live, she decided to twerk for him even though he didn't ask for it. At that moment DJ Khaled was so taken aback that he asked the woman to stop twerking and talk to him normally. In the video Khaled posted on his Instagram page, he is seen covering his eyes and saying, "oh s**t, oh s**t, just talk to me normal" - but the fan refused to listen as she continued to pour water down her bum.

The "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker then covered his eyes saying "I got a family", seconds later he kicked her off the Live.

The "No Brainer" producer posted the video on his page with the caption: "I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv . Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP!" it read.

Many celebrities including supermodel Naomi Campbell and Tyson Beckford who watched Khaled's video shared their thoughts.

Some laughed, but others were not impressed.

Campbell said: "Come on woman where is yourself respect smh 🤦🏾‍♀️".

SZA said: "Lmaooo Allah knows your heart king !!!!🙏🏾😂👑blessings".

Tyson Beckford said: "Smart man bro,don’t want the wife upset during lockdown😆".

Watch the video here: