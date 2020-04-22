WATCH: Doja Cat brings up absent dad Dumisani Dlamini with Whoopi Goldberg
Doja Cat bumped into Whoopi Goldberg backstage when she performed on the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" where she brought up her absentee father.
During the video clip making the rounds on Twitter, the "Say So" hitmaker shared with Whoopi that her father, "Yizo Yizo" star Dumisani Dlamini, starred with "The View" moderator in "Sarafina!".
Whoopi goes on to ask his name and when the "Boss B*tch" rapper replies, it seemingly jogs the EGOT holder's memory as she continues to stare at Doja.
However, the episode that has been caused a stir on online was when the "Juicy" hitmaker mentions that Whoopi had met him while she has never did.
Whoopi follows this up by saying that Dumisani is a "good man" which also left many users confused since Doja's previous statement made the same claim of never meeting him and said that she would only see his comments on her Instagram page.
.@DojaCat meeting Whoopi Goldberg ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEVl354ZmY— Doja News (@DojaNews) April 21, 2020
Tweeps shared their thoughts about the video with many users empathizing with Doja having an absent father.
Let this be a lesson to deadbeat Dads that your child can be an extension of you and reach levels and dreams you never could imagine reaching. If you choose to not be there, you wont celebrate with them, but will just be bitter.— Hanesengani (@Hanesengani) April 22, 2020
@dojacat— ˢᶰᵒʷᶠᴵᵃᵏᵉ ❄ (@King_Snoo) April 22, 2020
This is the beat representation of Most of SA men as dads. Deadbeat as hell. And never care to meet you till you succesful or some shvt
This is why I'll forever be grateful to my dad for sticking by his responsibilities! And standing out
SA men, your dad is alive established actor still and still has not made means to meet you ?! 😨 Mbodla bathong 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔— 🤍BLAZINGLEGO🤍 (@_LesegoKgame) April 22, 2020
Whoopi: He is a gud man— Moferefere (@TerryVitamin) April 22, 2020
South Africans: pic.twitter.com/PHvIaEuHJ7
It’s sad how everyone met her dead beat dad but her. She deserved better 😔— Corsha Patton (@CorshaPatton) April 21, 2020
Doja Cat when she watched Sarafina and realized that Whoopi Goldberg met her father before her https://t.co/OeenkIVue1— #HEYJIMMY (@moesuttle) April 22, 2020