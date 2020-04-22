WATCH: Doja Cat brings up absent dad Dumisani Dlamini with Whoopi Goldberg

Doja Cat bumped into Whoopi Goldberg backstage when she performed on the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" where she brought up her absentee father.

During the video clip making the rounds on Twitter, the "Say So" hitmaker shared with Whoopi that her father, "Yizo Yizo" star Dumisani Dlamini, starred with "The View" moderator in "Sarafina!".

Whoopi goes on to ask his name and when the "Boss B*tch" rapper replies, it seemingly jogs the EGOT holder's memory as she continues to stare at Doja.

However, the episode that has been caused a stir on online was when the "Juicy" hitmaker mentions that Whoopi had met him while she has never did.

Whoopi follows this up by saying that Dumisani is a "good man" which also left many users confused since Doja's previous statement made the same claim of never meeting him and said that she would only see his comments on her Instagram page.