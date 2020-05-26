WATCH: Doja Cat goes to IG Live to debunk anti-black accusations

Rapper Doja Cat has taken to her Instagram live, debunking accusations of anti-blackness and her offensive song "Dindu Nuffin". Over the weekend, the "Say So" hitmaker was caught in a Twitter storm after accusations started going around that she was in chat rooms with white supremacists. Furthermore, the "Cybersex" star came under fire for a song titled "Dindu Nuffin" which is an offensive term used by alt-right groups to mock black victims of police brutality. Doja initially posted an apology addressing the accusation. However, she took to her Instagram Live to tackle the issues head-on. The "Juice" hitmaker kicked things off by addressing people claiming that she suffers from self hate ,specifically her coarser hair texture.

She said: "I know exactly what you guys are talking about as far as self-hate goes. I had a video of me talking about my hair. I have a lot of trouble taking care of my hair...I think that the mistake may have been that I made was saying it on a social platform."

Doja continued: "In no f*cking way does it mean I hate my hair. My hair is amazing".

Furthermore, she addressed the controversy surrounding "Dindu Nuffin".

She said: "The term that I used in the song is one I learned that day. People were calling me that left and right and I used it in a song. It was to kinda take back...and say f*ck you to those people. The song, however, I agree the worst, maybe the worst song in the entire world. The lyrics in the song don't make sense. "

The "Tia Tamera" rapper went on the clarify that the song is not connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland.

She went to the address claims that she was tripping for white supremacists in Tiny Chats.

Doja said: "The chat room that I go to is a public chat room. It's me, my friends you go in there, now you have to pay $30...but used to in there for free.

"I learned that there are racist people who come in and out of the chat...they happen and then they're banned. The idea that this chat room is a white supremacists chat room...I don't understand it in any way. "

She continued: " You know what I do understand, is that there is racism that happens across Tiny Chat and there is racism that happens across Instagram. This sh*t happens everywhere. It just happens more on Tiny Chat because it's not as monitored."

Following this, she debunked the notion that Tiny Chats is a white supremacists char room and said that it's a place for people from all walks of life.

