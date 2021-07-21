WATCH: Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband on his birthday

Dolly Parton decided to recreate her famous Playboy shoot for her husband Carl Dean as a special birthday present. The 75-year-old country music legend's spouse Carl Dean was a huge fan of her 1978 Playboy cover and so to do something extra special for his big day she slipped her eye-popping curves into the famous white tie and strapless black bunny outfit.

Sharing a video of herself dressed in the skin-tight outfit on her social media accounts, Dolly said: "You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this. Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday. “Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? “Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not gonna try to talk him out of that." It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021 The “Jolene” singer then held up a framed print with the old Playboy cover besides a new photo of herself posing in the bodysuit, and admitted she thinks she looks hotter now than she did back in the 70s. She added: "In the first one, I was kind of a butter-ball. Well I’m string cheese now! But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope!"

In the video, Dolly also showed her millions of followers a clip of her presenting the new Playboy image to her man Carl - who she has been married to since 1966. The blonde bombshell signed off her video by making an offer to Playboy to pose for the brand - created by late media mogul Hugh Hefner - once again.