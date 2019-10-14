Black Coffee and Drake. Picture: Twitter

You know you’re legend when US rapper Drake shows up at your gig and shows some love on his Insta stories. 

Drake and Black Coffee are no strangers. The duo worked together on the remake of his hit "Superman" which was renamed to "Get It Together" featuring Jorja Smith.

The multi-award-winning DJ shared his encounter with Drake, stating on video shared on his Twitter account a few months ago, that he thought he would lose his mind. 

"When I met Drake, he came over, he took my hand and held it down and he said 'legend'. That’s how it happened," shared Black Coffee at the time.

Now Drake has proven to be Black Coffee's number one fan. Taking to his Instagram stories, the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker shared videos of Black Coffee setting the decks on fire at a night club in Toronto.

Watch the videos below:

Video: Drake Instagram Stories

Black Coffee then posted a photograph of himself and Drake, simply captioning the post: “What a crazy night @rebeltoronto…… Thank you for pulling up Bro (Drake). Truly appreciate it.”

The post created a frenzy on Twitter, with fans suggested the duo is working on a collaboration. We can't wait!

It’s no secret that Black Coffee is making waves on the international stage it seems he has no intentions of slowing down. 

He has previously worked with Alicia Keys, David Guetta and most recently Usher on "LaLaLa". 