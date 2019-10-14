Black Coffee and Drake. Picture: Twitter

You know you’re legend when US rapper Drake shows up at your gig and shows some love on his Insta stories. Drake and Black Coffee are no strangers. The duo worked together on the remake of his hit "Superman" which was renamed to "Get It Together" featuring Jorja Smith.

The multi-award-winning DJ shared his encounter with Drake, stating on video shared on his Twitter account a few months ago, that he thought he would lose his mind.

"When I met Drake, he came over, he took my hand and held it down and he said 'legend'. That’s how it happened," shared Black Coffee at the time.