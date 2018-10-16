Lebron James and Drake. Picture: Twitter

International star Drake sat down with Lebron James on "The Shop" where he details what went wrong between him and Kanye West. Drake an Kanye's feud was ignited after Pusha T released his album "DAYTONA" in May where he dissed the "Nice For What" rapper on his "Infrared" track.

On the track, Pusha T claimed that Drake had a ghostwriter, Quentin Miller, in reference to the Meek Mill making the same claim in 2015.

Drake then replied with the "Duppy Freestyle" with shots at both Pusha and Kanye, who executive produced "DAYTONA," and soon the beef moved to social media and more diss tracks.

When the dust finally settled Kanye tweeted out an apology to Drake last month which the rapper never responded to until now.

The 'God's Plan' rapper shared his side of the story with LeBron James and Maverick Carter on their show "The Shop".

In the interview segment, Drake explained how Kanye contacted him to work on "Ye" and vice versa for "Scorpion," but to do that Kanye would need to hear some of "Scorpion" and know the release date.

Drake then agreed and flew out to Wyoming where Kanye was busy recording his album. During the recording session, the "Hotline Bling" rapper spent the majority of his time working on Kanye's music.

Drake also confided in Kanye about his baby "momma drama" and showed him a picture of his son.

After Drake left Wyoming, the following day Kanye announced the upcoming release dates for his album, and the other G.O.O.D. Music artists, which was all around the same time as 'Scorpian's' scheduled date.

Kanye then went on to release "Lift Yourself" which was a track he promised to Drake and this was when the "Take Care" rapper decided to distance himself again from Kanye.

Drake then went on to explain his feelings around the Pusha T diss track which Kanye produced and how he chooses to handle the situation.

See the full interview below: