Drake was booed by the audience when he appeared as a surprise headliner at Tyler The Creator's show. Picture: Instagram

Canadian rapper Drake got booed off of Tyler The Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival stage by festival-goers on Sunday. The "One Dance" rapper was booked as the surprise headliner for the festival and once he took the stage the festival attendees started booing him.

And by the looks of their reaction online, it seems the festival-goers were expecting Frank Ocean to appear since he has a close relationship with Tyler The Creator.

In videos shared online, Drake stops to address the crowd after he performed a few songs and told them he's here for them.

He continued: "If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going."