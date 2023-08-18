WATCH: Drake gifts fan Birkin bag worth R570,000 as tour shenanigans continue

Drake sure knows how to create moments. Throughout the opening few shows of his and 21 Savage’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, the 35-year-old has wowed audiences across the US with all sorts of gestures and surprises.

Most recently, on Wednesday during his show in Los Angeles, Drake brought a cute pink Hermès Birkin bag on stage and gave it to a lucky fan in the crowd. “Drake gave away a Birkin bag to a fan at the show tonight in LA ✨,” shared Drake’s biggest fan page, @wordonrd. Given recent events at the tour, Drake went on to ask security to make sure they gave her a safe exit out of the venue at the end.

The bag is reportedly worth $30,000 (about R570,000). Drake gave away a Birkin bag to a fan at the show tonight in LA ✨ pic.twitter.com/lXUtsI8xKZ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 17, 2023 This comes after Drake berated a male fan after he wrestled a female fan to the ground for a towel he’d given to her during a show in Los Angeles just a few days back.

As seen on several fan videos circulating online, a few moments after the ‘God’s Plan’ star wrapped up his performance at the Kia Forum, he’s seen tossing his towel to a female fan. Within seconds, a male fan grabs the towel, sparking a tug-of-war that leads to her falling to the ground.

Drake briefly watches on in disbelief before rushing over. “Are you dumb?” He yells at the male fan. “I’mma send someone up there.” @popbase shared one angle of the situation. “Drake calls out a male fan for trying to wrestle woman over his sweat towel: ‘I’mma send someone up there.’”

Drake calls out a male fan for trying to wrestle woman over his sweat towel:



“I’mma send someone up there” pic.twitter.com/OJR50vmOy6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 15, 2023 @asj519 added, “Update this is why Drake reacted. Drake threw his towel to a girl to catch and this dude attacked her for it.”