"Jumanji: The Next Level" co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Danny DeVito gatecrashed a wedding in Mexico at the weekend.
The "Jumanji: The Next Level" co-stars were relaxing with tequila by their pool during a break from promoting their movie in Cabo San Lucas when they overheard the sounds of celebration nearby.
On a whim, the actors decided to pay the bride and groom a visit, much to the delight of the happy couple.
The pair's exploits were caught on camera and shared to Instagram.
They sneaked into the bash through the kitchens and stunned the couple and their guests as they walked out into the main room while singing a rendition of 'Unforgettable' by Nat King Cole.