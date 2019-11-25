WATCH: Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito crash wedding









Danny DeVito and Dwayne Johnson. Picture: Instagram "Jumanji: The Next Level" co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Danny DeVito gatecrashed a wedding in Mexico at the weekend. The "Jumanji: The Next Level" co-stars were relaxing with tequila by their pool during a break from promoting their movie in Cabo San Lucas when they overheard the sounds of celebration nearby. On a whim, the actors decided to pay the bride and groom a visit, much to the delight of the happy couple. The pair's exploits were caught on camera and shared to Instagram. They sneaked into the bash through the kitchens and stunned the couple and their guests as they walked out into the main room while singing a rendition of 'Unforgettable' by Nat King Cole.

After congratulating the stunned couple and posing for photos, the pair then reflected on the "beautiful" moment before Dwayne asked Danny if he had any words of advice for the groom.

The "Twins" star quipped: "By a big house so you don't have to run into her. That's not the right thing?"

His pal said: "That's not the right thing but here's five words that Danny and I live by. Yes honey, you are right."

Dwayne wrote on Instagram alongside the video: "I've never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE.

"We were sippin' on a lil' Teremana tequila, enjoyin' the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios."

And the 47-year-old actor admitted the moment was "quite beautiful" as he again sent his congratulations to the newlyweds and their family

He added: "It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong.

"Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash (sic)