WATCH: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson loves family time

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says a "silver lining" to the coronavirus is spending time with his family. The "Fast and Furious" actor admits it has been tough being in lockdown due to the deathly virus but he is enjoying being at home with his wife and their kids. Taking to Instagram, he shared: "And for the 1,927th time I will sing "You're Welcome" to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends ... But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we're all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, 'Maui' from Moana ... #nightlynegotiations #bringitonbaby (sic)"

Meanwhile, Dwayne - who has Simone, 18, from a previous relationship and Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, with his wife Lauren Hashian - previously revealed he and his wife have become "even better listeners and communicators" since lockdown.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star said: "We realised kinda quickly how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic of one another. Be even better listeners.

"Even better communicators. Recognise that during these times, we're not operating at full brain and emotional intelligence capacity as we usually are. You're gonna get snippy, short tempered and you guys may erupt at each other.

"When that [arguments] happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them directly in the eyes and say with full [100 percent] conviction, 'baby, you're not wrong ... you're just not used to being right' and then count the seconds it takes for you both to belly laugh your asses off."