Thousands flocked to the Cape Town stadium to watch Grammy award winning artist Ed Sheeran perform. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

English singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is in the Mother City for his #DivideWorldTour with his last show on Thursday at the Cape Town Stadium. On his arrival on Wednesday, he visited Cape Town's Langa township as part of the Nando's x Bridges for Music collaboration.

Nando’s has proudly collaborated with the non-profit organisation – Bridges for Music in a long-term partnership that will aid in discovering and nurturing creative talent in South Africa.

The event was the first in a series where global pop star Ed Sheeran and local darling Zolani Mahola from Freshlyground joined an intimate group of aspiring musicians.

Ed Sheeran sits on the Bridges for Music workshop couch in Langa chatting to Zolani Mahola from Freshlyground and Jeremy Loops. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Sheeran and Mahola joined 50 motivated artists at the Bridges Academy in Langa, Cape Town to workshop some of their lessons and insights learnt from their time in the industry.

“The main goal of this event was to work with a world-class artist and a local role model to bridge social gaps and bring inspiration to Langa.

The Bridges Academy has been built over the last two years and is about to open doors as a learning space and creative hub where these talented individuals are able to pursue their dreams and develop their skills, through a shared passion for music and other forms of art; says Valentino Barrioseta – Founder of Bridges for Music.

Lectures will be given on aspects of music production, graphic design, animation, and filming, but more importantly, new life and entrepreneurial skills will be taught as well.

The school will also have specific production facilities with the latest equipment,” said Valentino Barrioseta – Founder of Bridges for Music."

The partnership between Nando’s South Africa and Bridges for Music will see successful candidates feed into the Nando’s Music Exchange development programme based in the UK in the near future.