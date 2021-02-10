WATCH: Ed Westwick joins TikTok

Ed Westwick has joined TikTok and reprised his “Gossip Girl” character, Chuck Bass, in his first video on the social media app. The 33-year-old actor reprised his iconic role as Chuck Bass in “Gossip Girl” for his first post on the video sharing app eight years after the hit drama series last aired. He began the clip wearing a leather jacket, saying: “Tell me you watched 'Gossip Girl' without actually telling me you’ve watched 'Gossip Girl'. I’ll start.” The video then cut to Ed wearing a sharp suit as he said to the camera: “I’m Chuck Bass.” @edwestwick I’m challenging you to stitch this video, use the hashtag ##StitchEd so I can see your submissions and I’ll be reacting to some of my favourites ♬ original sound - Ed Westwick The teen drama series - which also starred the likes of Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, and Leighton Meester - ran from 2007 to 2012 and followed the lives of teenagers living in Manhattan's Upper East Side.

It was previously announced 'Gossip Girl' will be getting a sequel in 2021 with a new set of characters, but will see the return of Kristen Bell as the narrator.

Ed said he would "never say no" when he was recently asked if he would be up for the chance to appear in the new series.

He said: “I think it would be a very cool idea. I haven’t been approached really about it.

“This is very much its own thing and I wish them all the best. I’m very excited to see what they do.

”I’ve been in touch with the creators just wishing them the best, Josh [Safran] and Stephanie [Savage].

“I know they’re excited. Look, I mean I would never say no, but at this moment there is nothing to report."

It comes after Joshua Safran - who helped write and executive produce the original series - has revealed they have signed up a much more diverse cast in the revival so that the show reflects the world now, and he also teased it will provide a huge "twist" to the storyline.

Safran said: "There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show.

"I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there.

"Even when I went to private school in New York in the 90s, the school didn't necessarily reflect what was on 'Gossip Girl'.

"So, this time around the leads are non-white.

"There's a lot of queer content on this show.

"It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.

"The thing I can't say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist."