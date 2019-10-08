Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres has defended her friendship with George W. Bush, after facing backlash for a photograph with the former US president.
The comedian came under fire for sitting next to former president at the Dallas Cowboys football game on Sunday.
She addressed the online criticism that came her way during the taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", which will go on air on Tuesday.
"Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here's the whole story. Here's the thing: I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have," DeGeneres said.
"We're all different and I think that we've forgotten that that's okay that we're all different... but just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean that I'm not going to be friends with them," she added.