WATCH: Fan steals Katy Perry's hair extension and frames it

Fans have always found creative ways to show their love for celebrities, from collecting autographs to snapping selfies, but some take it to a whole new level. One Katy Perry fan just proved this with an act that's got people talking.

After the pop star’s recent nightclub appearance in Mexico, a fan managed to steal a strand of her hair extensions, framing it on the wall as a tribute to the singer. The video, which quickly went viral, shows Perry dancing and enjoying herself on stage, interacting with fans during her press tour. While the spotlight was on Perry, another fan sneaked up from behind and pulled a lock of her hair extensions. The fan’s dedication didn’t stop there – the hair was later reportedly framed on a wall with a sign reading: “Katy Perry’s hair extension”.

This unusual act sparked both amusement and horror, leaving people wondering just how far some fans will go in their obsession with celebrities. A fan pulled a strand of Katy Perry’s hair extension in Spain and framed it. pic.twitter.com/XOHHEp7NaH — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 16, 2024 Perry isn’t the first celebrity to have their personal belongings turned into a fan tribute. Over the years, fans have made headlines for collecting strange and personal items from their favourite stars.

One of the most infamous examples came from a fan who kept a lock of Justin Timberlake’s hair after a hairdresser accidentally cut it during a routine trim in the early 2000s. The fan reportedly kept the lock as a “souvenir” and even boasted about it to the media. Even Harry Styles fans aren’t immune to the obsession. For instance, a playful rumour circulated online about a fan retrieving and preserving a piece of chewing gum supposedly left behind by Styles.