International rapper Jay-Z landed in hot water after he named fatherless as one of the catalysts for police brutality in America.
In an interview talking about his new partnership with the NFL as part of their social justice campaign, the "Holy Gail" rapper spoke about growing up in a single-parent home.
He went on to say that growing up in that environment you have an adverse feeling towards authority with thoughts such as "I hate my dad, ain't nobody tells me what to do. I'm the man of the house."
And then when you hit the streets and come across a police officer your first reaction after they tell you to put your hands up is to tell them "f**k you".
Did Jay-Z just blame single parent households for police brutality? pic.twitter.com/CUv3fIPPNh— Bae Guevara☭ (@Kaimandante) August 31, 2019
Tweeps weren't feeling his statements and voiced their displeasure of it on the micro-blogging website.
Kanye watching Jay Z take his own dip into the sunken place pool: pic.twitter.com/Ha6FSQagNB— jaz (@OldLaceStarlet) August 31, 2019
everybody defending what Jay Z is saying (if you dont have your dad in your home you wont have respect for authority) is disrespectful AF to their moms rn.— Boogie Bousins (@bansky) August 31, 2019
Jay Z really said that fatherless households lack authority with his whole chest as if we haven’t all seen mothers disciplining their kids.— Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) September 1, 2019
Jay Z really blamed the murders of Black people by police on the anger Black youth have for growing up in a house without their fathers.— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) August 31, 2019
I honestly can’t believe I just watched him say that. I’m speechless.
Chess is a really stupid game.
The weirdest thing about the Jay Z interview is that he figures a father is the only legitimate authority in a house and in the absence of a man the next person with a penis is most powerful, even if it’s a just a boy. The woman who raised you ain’t shit.— Musa Gwebani (@musa_gwebani) September 1, 2019
What.— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 31, 2019
Tha......
F**k......
Is........
Jay.....
Z.....
Talking....
About? pic.twitter.com/MkiY2BrpZo
The Roc Nation owner also recently announced that part of the deal with the NFL will be an Inspire Change apparel and Songs of the Seasons campaign. With proceeds from the apparel sale to fund the Inspire Change initiative announcing that the first Change Advocates will be Meghan Trainor and Meek Mill.
This announcement also didn't sit well with people, especially with the inclusion of the "Äll About That Bass" singer.
THIS is the “chess” y’all told us to wait for?! T-shirts and Meghan Trainor songs?! I AM A SCREAM. https://t.co/BjNVcrMqdr— conz (@radicalhearts) August 30, 2019
Hov really telling us Meghan Trainor songs more effective than Kap kneeling pic.twitter.com/CjvBAdm6sP— Trey (@TreyAdell) August 30, 2019
Meghan Trainor and Meek Mill performances and hoodies. Mmm. pic.twitter.com/st5jn9k5hw— Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) August 30, 2019
Meghan Trainor was Jay-Z’s plan to end systemic oppression? pic.twitter.com/VeQJ4XzQI7— Dub (@WMsDiary) August 30, 2019
Jay Z: I think we gotta move past the Kap situation. Time for the next step— Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh. (@DragonflyJonez) September 1, 2019
Us: What's next then?
Jay Z: We gotta get these Megan Trainor streams up
Us: pic.twitter.com/A5buY0OQMw
Y’all broke your backs to defend jay z and his solution is selling you t shirts pic.twitter.com/uSUWnIiBns— my fredo my fredo (@PushaStee) August 30, 2019