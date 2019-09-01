NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Jay-Z appear at a news conference at ROC Nation on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP

International rapper Jay-Z landed in hot water after he named fatherless as one of the catalysts for police brutality in America. In an interview talking about his new partnership with the NFL as part of their social justice campaign, the "Holy Gail" rapper spoke about growing up in a single-parent home.

He went on to say that growing up in that environment you have an adverse feeling towards authority with thoughts such as "I hate my dad, ain't nobody tells me what to do. I'm the man of the house."

And then when you hit the streets and come across a police officer your first reaction after they tell you to put your hands up is to tell them "f**k you".

Did Jay-Z just blame single parent households for police brutality? pic.twitter.com/CUv3fIPPNh — Bae Guevara☭ (@Kaimandante) August 31, 2019

Tweeps weren't feeling his statements and voiced their displeasure of it on the micro-blogging website.

Kanye watching Jay Z take his own dip into the sunken place pool: pic.twitter.com/Ha6FSQagNB — jaz (@OldLaceStarlet) August 31, 2019

everybody defending what Jay Z is saying (if you dont have your dad in your home you wont have respect for authority) is disrespectful AF to their moms rn. — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) August 31, 2019

Jay Z really said that fatherless households lack authority with his whole chest as if we haven’t all seen mothers disciplining their kids. — Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) September 1, 2019

Jay Z really blamed the murders of Black people by police on the anger Black youth have for growing up in a house without their fathers.



I honestly can’t believe I just watched him say that. I’m speechless.



Chess is a really stupid game. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) August 31, 2019

The weirdest thing about the Jay Z interview is that he figures a father is the only legitimate authority in a house and in the absence of a man the next person with a penis is most powerful, even if it’s a just a boy. The woman who raised you ain’t shit. — Musa Gwebani (@musa_gwebani) September 1, 2019

The Roc Nation owner also recently announced that part of the deal with the NFL will be an Inspire Change apparel and Songs of the Seasons campaign. With proceeds from the apparel sale to fund the Inspire Change initiative announcing that the first Change Advocates will be Meghan Trainor and Meek Mill.

This announcement also didn't sit well with people, especially with the inclusion of the "Äll About That Bass" singer.

THIS is the “chess” y’all told us to wait for?! T-shirts and Meghan Trainor songs?! I AM A SCREAM. https://t.co/BjNVcrMqdr — conz (@radicalhearts) August 30, 2019

Hov really telling us Meghan Trainor songs more effective than Kap kneeling pic.twitter.com/CjvBAdm6sP — Trey (@TreyAdell) August 30, 2019

Meghan Trainor and Meek Mill performances and hoodies. Mmm. pic.twitter.com/st5jn9k5hw — Kirk Moore (@KirkWrites79) August 30, 2019

Meghan Trainor was Jay-Z’s plan to end systemic oppression? pic.twitter.com/VeQJ4XzQI7 — Dub (@WMsDiary) August 30, 2019

Jay Z: I think we gotta move past the Kap situation. Time for the next step



Us: What's next then?



Jay Z: We gotta get these Megan Trainor streams up



Us: pic.twitter.com/A5buY0OQMw — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh. (@DragonflyJonez) September 1, 2019