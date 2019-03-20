Sophie Turner loves her red wine. Picture by Mario Anzuoni for Reuters.

It was just another hockey game until Sanza Stark showed everyone in Madison Square Gardens that she knows how to hold her liquor. Sophie Turner, who plays Sanza in the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones," was up for the challenge of gobbling her red wine when put under the spotlight.

The jumbotron camera was turned in her direction, and she responded on cue with a dab, a smile and a chug (and the crowd went wild). The 23-year-old British actress later posted this video on Instagram with the caption: "Send it for the Starks" and a wolf emoticon.

There were some notable comments on her social media post - complimenting her on her spirited reaction.

Canadian rapper Drake wrote: “Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” and Vanessa Hudgens commented: “Ammmmmazing”

Turner was watching the New York Rangers take on Detroit and her fiance Joe Jonas was by her side.