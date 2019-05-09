Actor, executive producer, and director George Clooney. Picture: Reuters

George Clooney doesn't want the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ask him to be godfather of their son Archie. The 'Catch-22' star has a close friendship with the royal couple - who he watched tie the knot at Windsor Castle last May - but he thinks it would be a "bad idea" if they chose him to be a supporting figure in their three-day-old son Archie's life at his christening later this year because he already has his hands full with his and wife Amal Clooney's 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he said when asked if he would be Archie's godfather: "That would be a bad idea. I shouldn't be the [godfather]. I'm a father of twins I can barely do that."

Asked if he would turn down the role if it was offered to him, the 58-year-old actor replied: "I'm not going to be the godfather. I promise you that. I'm fairly sure."

The duke and duchess announced the birth of Archie on Monday evening but didn't give fans a glimpse of the tiny tot until this afternoon after he had been introduced to his great-grandmother Her Majesty The Queen.

The doting couple beamed with pride as they posed for a photo call in the grounds of Windsor Castle with their little boy and recalled how "amazing" the last two days have been for them.

Meghan, 37, said: "It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days."

Harry, 34, added: "Parenting is amazing, it's only been two-and-half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and share some precious times with him as he slowly starts to grow up."