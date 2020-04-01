WATCH: H.E.R. shares with Apple Music how she's staying creative

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



In a Facetime interview with Zane Lowe, the songwriter talks about how she's adapting to a slower lifestyle, what she thinks of the Prince comparisons, and her love For Frank Ocean.

She dwells on the importance of reaching out to family and friends while continuously working on her upcoming album. American singer, H.E.R tells Apple Music how she's staying creative during these hard times.





“This album I’m about to drop is very much ’this is what it is, this is what I want, this is who I am’… it’s a testament of what I’ve grown into," she told Apple Music.





On diving into her music collection she said, “I’m rediscovering music I used to listen to and that I’ve forgotten about.”





H.E.R, who's been battling with anxiety, said being aware of what she is going through is her way of combating anxiety.





“I had to realize that physical health, mental health, it all is one. You have to be mindful of both," she said.





Since she's also on lockdown, H.E.R has grown some routine that keeps the going until the pandemic is over.





"I've tapped into a routine of waking up, work out, cook breakfast and then I end up cleaning the kitchen because I'm not used to cooking, every time I do it the kitchen ends up a mess.





As a way of getting inspiration, H.E.R sets up her laptop to listen to music and watch a movie and then she's back at work.





Watch the interview below:

.