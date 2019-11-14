Hugh Jackman mocked his friend Ryan Reynolds as he congratulated John Legend on being named People's Sexist Man Alive.
The "Greatest Showman" actor - who won the accolade in 2008, two years before the "Deadpool" star - warned the 40-year-old singer he needed to "fall in with the right crowd" now he has joined the "very, very prestigious" group to have been given the title and couldn't resist taking a swipe at his friend as he did so.
Hugh shared a video on Instagram of himself and Ryan looking at the 2008 Sexiest Man Alive cover and captioned the clip: "Dear John. Massive congrats on joining this very very prestigious group. 99% of the time, People Magazine gets it right. Such as Blake, DJ, etc ...