Ja Rule and Billy McFarland. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Fyre Festival can easily be branded as one of the worst of its kind, and maybe the scam of the decade. This comes after attendees were charged between $7 000 (about R99 000) and $350 000 (about R4.9 million) for a ticket for the April 2017 event, but it ended up being an epic fail that was eventually cancelled. The festival was co-founded by American rapper Ja Rule - whose real name is Jeffery Atkins - and his business partner, Billy McFarland, who received a six-year prison sentence for fraud relating to the festival.

The failed event and the lawsuit that followed dominated headlines, and it even featured in documentaries on Netflix and Hulu.

Ja Rule, however, wants to keep the flame burning, and hopes to host another festival. The "I'm Real" hitmaker told TMZ that Fyre "is the most iconic festival that never was".

"What happened was heartbreaking," he told TMZ. "It was something I really wanted to be special and amazing and it just didn't turn out that way."

"... In the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity...It is the most iconic festival that never was, and I have plans to create the iconic festival, but you didn’t hear that from me.”

Watch the full interview below.