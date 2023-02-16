WATCH: Jaden Smith shares video of himself breaking down in tears on Instagram

On Tuesday, rapper Jaden Smith released a new music video for his song “Still In Love”. The new video is for one of the standout singles on his sixth album, “CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition”. In promoting the new video, Smith shared an Instagram post of himself crying. However, the song playing in the background of his video is actually his song “Cabin Fever from the Hill”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I Love My Fans,” he wrote on the caption. “I Love Our Journeys. This Family is Our Fortress. I Should Write something about emotions and how they're okay or whatever but honestly I just found this video in my phone. Still In Love Video In My Bio.” #JadenSmith sends a message to his fans while crying pic.twitter.com/946FawM6AZ — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 15, 2023 The video has since been going viral on social media. The 24-year-old, who's the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has always had a knack of generating hype and public interest through unconventional means. The comments section on the post and comments on Twitter have seen many fans speculate that Smith had likely taken some shrooms, which is a common term for psilocybin mushrooms.

“Bro.. don't do shrooms if you can't handle it,” @lilkyngtutt wrote on Twitter. Bro.. don't do shrooms if you can't handle it — lilkyngtutt (@lilkyngtutt) February 15, 2023 “think bruh was high off shrooms, or life.. What he was seeing & feeling possibly hit him beyond what he could hold in,” added @isteezymedia. think bruh was high off shrooms.. or life.. What he was seeing & feeling possibly hit him beyond what he could hold in. 🤷🏾‍♂️ @jaden — Steezy • 👁SM (@iSteezyMedia) February 15, 2023 @s7gma wasn’t impressed: “I’m all for men being able to show emotion without being ridiculed, but wtf is this? Bro must’ve been on the best acid trip known to man. DMT or something.”

Story continues below Advertisement

I’m all for men being able to show emotion without being ridiculed, but wtf is this? Bro must’ve been on the best acid trip known to man. DMT or something. — S7GMA on Spotify 🇵🇷🎰♏️ (@S7GMA) February 15, 2023 Of course, there's always those comments asking why people choose to record or post themselves crying. Some may just be seeking attention yeah, but if you think about it, people regularly get called fake for only showing the good side of their lives on social media. But then they post themselves in their vulnerable moments and get told that they're just being dramatic.

Story continues below Advertisement