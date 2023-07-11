WATCH: Jamie Foxx gets back to golfing amid recovery from mystery ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx has been golfing amid his recovery from his mystery “medical complication”. The 55-year-old ‘Ray’ actor was hospitalised in April for a still unspecified condition but was spotted enjoying a late-night outing at Topgolf driving range’s Naperville, Illinois branch at the weekend.

An eyewitness told TMZ Foxx’s swing was “better than the people with whom he was competing”. The insider also described the Oscar-winner’s swing as “very strong” and revealed he beat the rest of his group. They said: “He was walking regular, not dragging his leg.

“His arm movement were definitely good. He was just regular Jamie.” TMZ’s report on the sighting noted that the Topgolf location is near the physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago where Foxx had been seeking treatment following his health scare.

Foxx was also seen on Sunday on a mega-boat sailing down the Chicago River. He was joined by at least two other passengers and later hit send on his first tweet since his health crisis.

Referencing his alcohol brand Brown Sugar Bourbon, he said: “Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed!” In early May – the same day Foxx announced Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne would replace him and his daughter Corinne Foxx as hosts of ‘Beat Shazam’ – the actor broke his silence for the first time since his hospitalisation. He said on Instagram: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Presenter Cannon, 42, recently stated Foxx would detail his medical condition when he was ready. He told Extra TV: “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. “I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.