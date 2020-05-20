WATCH: Jason Derulo eating corn on power drill goes terribly wrong

TikTok, the video-sharing app has taken the world by storm, with peeps making interesting and hilarious videos to keep the lockdown blues at bay.





That being said, American singer and dancer Jason Derulo’s recent attempt to eat corn on a power drill went horribly wrong.





In a video that went viral, the "Cats" star is heard saying, “Hey have y'all seen this? "I've always wanted to try it," shortly before he puts a slightly grilled con on a corb, placed nicely on a power drill, into his mouth and start to eat the corn.





In no time, boom, the 30-year-old’s front teeth were chipped.





After a short while, the "Swalla" abruptly stopped and let out a groan, staring at the camera in shock after realising that he has a few missing front teeth.





Jason also shared the video on Instagram and Twitter, with a caption: “Don’t try this” accompanied by a few crying emojis.

Fans are having a field day cackling at the singer's gaffe with some maintaining the singer still “looks hot even without teeth.”

I can’t stop laughing — Rosie #Delight (@ateezgod) May 20, 2020

ur so hot even without teeth😻❤️😹 https://t.co/mkInya3fAv — tala 🇵🇸 (@talanickistan) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Jason recently celebrated 20 million followers on TikTok.





B elow are some of the videos of the singer doing some of the most outrageous acts.