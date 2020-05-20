WATCH: Jason Derulo eating corn on power drill goes terribly wrong
TikTok, the video-sharing app has taken the world by storm, with peeps making interesting and hilarious videos to keep the lockdown blues at bay.
That being said, American singer and dancer Jason Derulo’s recent attempt to eat corn on a power drill went horribly wrong.
In a video that went viral, the "Cats" star is heard saying, “Hey have y'all seen this? "I've always wanted to try it," shortly before he puts a slightly grilled con on a corb, placed nicely on a power drill, into his mouth and start to eat the corn.
In no time, boom, the 30-year-old’s front teeth were chipped.
After a short while, the "Swalla" abruptly stopped and let out a groan, staring at the camera in shock after realising that he has a few missing front teeth.
Jason also shared the video on Instagram and Twitter, with a caption: “Don’t try this” accompanied by a few crying emojis.
Don’t try this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1w2YFLUpxZ— Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) May 20, 2020
Fans are having a field day cackling at the singer's gaffe with some maintaining the singer still “looks hot even without teeth.”
May 20, 2020
I can’t stop laughing— Rosie #Delight (@ateezgod) May 20, 2020
ur so hot even without teeth😻❤️😹 https://t.co/mkInya3fAv— tala 🇵🇸 (@talanickistan) May 20, 2020
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA OMMGG pic.twitter.com/tmtSalhW0z— Angela Elizondo 💎 (@AngelaAzalean) May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020
Meanwhile, Jason recently celebrated 20 million followers on TikTok.
B elow are some of the videos of the singer doing some of the most outrageous acts.
@jasonderulo
How I’m putting on pants from now on♬ Wing$ - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
@jasonderulo
Gonna need a trip to the dentist 😷♬ original sound - jasonderulo
Shaved my eyebrow for a bet pic.twitter.com/Xre6hyP1u2— Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) April 22, 2020
😂 #IceDerulo pic.twitter.com/iQvjVBYSBt— Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) April 15, 2020