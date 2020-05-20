EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
WATCH: Jason Derulo eating corn on power drill goes terribly wrong

TikTok, the video-sharing app has taken the world by storm, with peeps making interesting and hilarious videos to keep the lockdown blues at bay. 

That being said, American singer and dancer Jason Derulo’s recent attempt to eat corn on a power drill went horribly wrong.

In a video that went viral, the "Cats" star is heard saying, “Hey have y'all seen this? "I've always wanted to try it," shortly before he puts a slightly grilled con on a corb, placed nicely on a power drill, into his mouth and start to eat the corn.

In no time, boom, the 30-year-old’s front teeth were chipped.

After a short while, the "Swalla" abruptly stopped and let out a groan, staring at the camera in shock after realising that he has a few missing front teeth.

Jason also shared the video on Instagram and Twitter, with a caption: “Don’t try this” accompanied by a few crying emojis.

Fans are having a field day cackling at the singer's gaffe with some maintaining the singer still “looks hot even without teeth.”

Meanwhile, Jason recently celebrated 20 million followers on TikTok. 

