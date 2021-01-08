WATCH: Jeffree Star denies rumours he is dating Kanye West

Social media star Jeffree Star has denied rumours he was dating rapper Kanye West. The 35-year-old, in a YouTube clip titled Addressing The Kanye Situation, denied any romantic links to the 43-year-old rapper. This comes after rumours that Kanye and his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, were getting a divorce. Following the news, Star started trending after claims he was in an entanglement with Kanye. “I’m single ... I’m not sleeping with anyone,” Star said. “This is so weird … this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time … I like very tall men.” He continued: “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I get why people are really laughing about this. In an old song of mine from 2009 called B**** Please, I say a line about Kanye. “But it was very like Eminem. I mentioned like 50 celebrities.”

The make-up artist captioned the clip, “Hi 2021, let’s relax. Addressing this Kanye West and Jeffree Star situation and the truth about why I moved to the state of Wyoming.”

A source close to the Kardashian family told E! News “there is absolutely no truth to the Jeffree and Kanye rumours.”

The rumours involving the cosmetics entrepreneur and the Grammy-winner stemmed from a TikTok personality, Ava Louise, who insinuated a romance between the two.

“Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” she said.

Louise noted she didn't have concrete evidence to confirm the affair, attributing the information to an entertainment attorney she chatted with.

Star responded: “I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok and it went viral, where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.”