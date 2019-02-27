Jennifer Esposito. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Jennifer Esposito slammed "psychotic" internet trolls who misunderstood her "ha" comment following her ex-husband Bradley Cooper's Oscars duet with Lady Gaga. The 43-year-old actress - who is the ex-wife of Cooper - took to Instagram on Tuesday to defend her comment regarding the 'A Star Is Born' pair and their intimate duet at the 91st Academy Awards.

Following the steamy duet, comedian David Spade asked on social media, "Is there any chance these two aren't f**king?" And Esposito simply replied: "Ha." However, Esposito has insisted she meant nothing by the comment and simply thought the caption was "funny".

Speaking on Instagram, she said: "I literally laughed at [Spade] because he was so bold in what he was saying and I thought it was funny. I'm allowed to think something is funny.

"We have so many things in our country and in our world that need attention, and I wish that you'd spend even a minute of this insanity of nonsense on things that are really important.

"I didn't watch the Oscars, I don't know what went on, I don't care what went on. I just commented on something that I thought was funny. To find that people are making judgement calls about me, or them ... is really psychotic. F**k you. (sic)"

The 'Crash' star also explained that the backlash she received from her comment was "horrible" and is an example of why people "don't speak up".

She added: "This is horrible behavior. This is why people don't speak up on so many situations.

"And I feel bad for you if you took your time to comment on such insanity today. (sic)"

Whilst there have been rumours of a secret love story, an insider recently insisted Bradley and Gaga, 32, are definitely just friends.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The Oscars fuelled their love story even more. But what really happened behind the scenes of the Oscars was a sweet conversation between the two of them. Lady Gaga thanked Bradley for making her dream of becoming a movie star come true, and Bradley thanked Gaga for making him a rock star."

And the 'Burnt' star - who also directed 'A Star Is Born' - is still "totally secure" in his relationship with model Irina Shayk.

They added: "He is an honest guy and who is in a relationship and everyone has gotten very carried away with the gossip.

"Irina is with him a lot. She comes out all the time and they are really sweet together. Bradley is caring and conscious of her feelings. He doesn't want Irina to feel uncomfortable and she seems totally secure with their relationship."