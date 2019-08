Denisha Hardeman and Jidenna. Picture: Twitter

American singer Jidenna held his listening party for his upcoming album "85 to Africa" over the weekend in Los Angeles and made author Denisha Hardeman's wish come true.



Hardeman shared a video of her dancing (dutty wining and grinding) with Jidenna on Twitter.

I was ready to risk it all on Jidenna last night ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜ฉ good times! I manifested this btw ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ @Jidenna album listening party was ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ pic.twitter.com/AqeEq0W89O โ€” Denisha Hardeman โœŒ (@Crazydede09) August 16, 2019

The "Insecure" star then quote tweeted her and said "Iโ€™m glad u manifested this moment. I was lowkey disappointed we didnโ€™t have more time."

Iโ€™m glad u manifested this moment๐Ÿง๐Ÿพโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿ˜ I was lowkey disappointed we didnโ€™t have more time. https://t.co/hOtexOPnel โ€” Jidenna (@Jidenna) August 19, 2019

The video of them dancing has gained more than one million views with fans of the singer also commenting on this tweet.

