John Cena and Ellen Degeneres. Picture: Screenshot

During wrestler and actor John Cena's recent appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" he danced to the hit Sho Madjozi song named after him. This comes after the "Huku" rapper finally released the song on streaming platforms on Friday.

During his appearance on the Emmy award-winning daytime television show Cena talks to Degeneres about the song and how it blew up following its debut on Colours Studios in August.

Following the conversation about the song, Degeneres then prompts Cena to dance to the song and with the help of "So You Think You Can Dance?" alumni Twitch.