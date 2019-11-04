John Legend got "wine drunk" and sung "All of Me" on stage in the middle of Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday.
The "Ordinary People" hitmaker was at the Universal Studios Hollywood when the "Lip Sync Battle" star documented her husband belting out his hit single "All of Me" - which is about her - on what appeared to be the CityWalk stage in the park's shopping area.
Chrissy captioned the Twitter clip: "John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night.
"The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND. (sic)"