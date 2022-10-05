WATCH: John Legend shares throwback video of his performance with Mthandazo Gatya

Award-winning artist John Legend was recently in South Africa and during his time in the country he performed with musician Mthandazo Gatya. The musician had caught Legend’s eyes after he participated in his open verse challenge for his new smash hit “Nervous” on TikTok, after the video went viral.

His African twist #OpenVerseChallenge went viral with thousands of likes and plays as people showed their love for the video. It even caught the US singer’s attention who even shared his thoughts in the comment section. The two artists got to meet each other and perform on stage last month, a moment Gatya will never forget. Gatya shared on 947’s Anele and the Club that his manager received a call to take the artist to Sun City for a private function.

The meeting was a surprise for Gatya who was unaware he was about to perform with the global superstar. The excitement of the whirlwind that Gatya found himself has simmered down but Legend has not forgotten about it. Legend took to his Instagram account and shared a “How it started and How’s it going video” that showed the journey of Gatya’s wildest dream coming true.

"The power of the internet! And participating in my open verse challenge for #Nervous 👀," he captioned the Reel. Since his viral moment, Gatya has become quite the busy man doing media interviews across radio, television, print and online. He had mentioned in his previous interview with IOL Entertainment that he was working on ensuring that people are able to match his music to his face.

