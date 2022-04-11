WATCH: JoJo Siwa wasn't invited to Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

JoJo Siwa has claimed that she did not receive an invite to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The 18-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Saturday (09.04.22) to explain that she was absent from the awards show as she wasn't asked to go.

JoJo said in a video clip: "A lot of you have been asking me why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple - I wasn't invited. "I'm not sure why, but I just didn't get an invite." The 'Dance Moms' star reiterated in the caption that she was hoping to attend the event.

JoJo wrote: "A lot of you have been asking why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kid [sic] Choice Awards tonight, I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go…. I simply didn't get an invite." View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) The star previously hit out at Nickelodeon by suggesting that the network was not allowing her to perform certain songs on her D.R.E.A.M. tour.

JoJo tweeted last September: "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. "These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair??? There is no reason that this music should not be included."

