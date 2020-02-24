WATCH: Justin Bieber appears at Kanye West's Sunday Service









Justin Bieber, Kanye West and fans. Picture: Instagram Justin Bieber performed an emotional gospel track as he appeared with Kanye West at his Sunday Service over the weekend in Los Angeles. The "Changes" hitmaker made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles to sing Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have Made It" to the crowd that had gathered to worship alongside the famous faces including Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West. Kim shared a clip of Justin singing to her Instagram Story, where he belted out the emotional and poignant words: "Never could have made it, without you. I'm stronger, I'm wiser. I'm better, much better. When I look back over all you brought me through." Justin also shared a video of the cover on his own social media, earning many supportive comments from his friends and fans.

Justin Bieber singing at the Sunday Service. My dream finally come true pic.twitter.com/9ft1rUjYQp — RED EYE 👁 (@NoHardFeellings) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer previously admitted he is an "emotional" person but sometimes feels as though he "doesn't have permission" to be upset in the public eye.

He said: "I'm just being a normal person and crying. When I'm in the media and I look at things on the internet and people are like, 'Justin's upset, why is he upset?' It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset. I don't have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears.

"There's so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, you know? But they don't have cameras capturing it. So people are like, 'Is he OK, is he having a mental breakdown?' And I'm just emotional ... and that's OK."

Justin can also feel "overwhelmed" and "frustrated" at times.

Referring to another occasion in 2018 when he looked emotional during a day out with his wife Hailey Bieber, he said: "I remember just struggling. I remember feeling, like, emotionally, just overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling kind of, like, frustrated.

"You know, there's been a lot of things that have happened in my life and, um, I think this was a point in my life where I was just like, so overwhelmed."