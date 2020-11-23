WATCH: Justin Bieber Capetonian stan Yusrah Soeker chats to her idol on IG Live

Justin Bieber made Yusrah Soeker’s day when he accepted her request to join him on Instagram Live over the weekend. The “Holy” hitmaker took to IG live where he was chatting to fans and one lucky person who got the opportunity to jump on live with him was Yusrah Soeker from Cape Town. In the short clip from their conversation, Soeker tells Bieber her name, but the pop superstar struggles a bit to get the pronunciation just right. Easy Capetonian telling Justin Bieber what to do 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CNUXMXySDZ — you know i (@adamiskindacool) November 19, 2020 Speaking to IOL Entertainment about their interaction, Soeker said she thought he would never accept her request to join the live chat. “Right before he accepted my request to be in his live, I was like ’naah’ this is never gonna happen”.

“Literally, like a minute later I get a notification saying ’Justin Bieber wants you to be in their live’ my heart sank and all the butterflies in the world decided to fly around in my stomach.”

Speaking of the experience of chatting to her idol, she said: “I was star struck. I tried extremely hard to keep my cool because I did not want him to think I’m silly, but Justin is so cute and actually makes an effort to have a conversation with you.”

She shared thoughts about the “Intentions” hitmaker’s attempts to say her name.

“He struggled to pronounce my name at first, but then he perfected it when I asked him to repeat it. It just added to how adorable his smile was when I asked him to repeat my name.”

Soeker also shared that she was a long-time fan of the global superstar and how honoured she was to meet him.

“It was a dream come true. I’ve been one of his biggest fans since 2009/2010, anyone who personally knows me would know what an honour this was for me.”

Bieber also spoke to Indian TikTokker Riyaz Aly, asking about the current situation with regards to the coronavirus pandemic in India.