"Sorry" hitmaker Justin Bieber has revealed he plans to start a family in "due time".
The 25-year-old singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - has admitted he'd love to become a dad one day, but Justin still has a number of ambitions he'd like to achieve before then.
Before becoming a dad, Justin said he plans to "go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship".
Justin explained that his faith will play an important role in his approach to parenting.
The "Yummy" hitmaker told Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "When you accept Jesus, he says that now you walk with the Holy Spirit. So, I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit."