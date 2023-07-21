Tyler ICU’s hit single “Mnike” is the biggest amapiano song in the world, currently with its impressive streaming numbers and taking over the internet.
There are thousands of videos created weekly using the audio on TikTok, making the “Mnike” challenge go viral, globally.
All corners of the world have been captured by the infectious tune and everyone has “ngimnike(x4)” and “hayke(x4)” on their lips.
Award-winning American producer, television personality, singer, songwriter and actress Kandi Buruss is the latest international celebrity to join in on the “Mnike” craze.
Buruss on Friday morning, SA time, posted moments from her dance session with professional dancer Anthony Marquis where they tried their hand at the viral challenge.
The first clip Buruss posted was from their Instagram challenge, where she and Marquis introduce what they are about to try out.
Marquis explains that they are going to do the “m - nike challenge” as he proceeds to teach her the steps of the dance challenge.
Of course, South Africans jumped onto the comment section to teach “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s friend how to correctly pronounce mnike.
gugulethu_masina, wrote: “😂😂😂 it’s pronounced “MMM-KNEE-CARE” 😂😂😂 not “M-NIKE”.
While the pronunciation of “Mnike” needs work, Buruss was able to learn the dance moves within the 30 minute live session, impressing her 10.6 million fans.
“Ok! I think practicing with @iam.gifted_ helped me get a little better! What do you think?” she captioned a video of her nailing the moves. Her followers, especially South Africans, gave Buruss their stamp of approval.