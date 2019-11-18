Kanye West believes he is the "greatest artist God has ever created" and wanted to start his own church after his 2016 breakdown.
The "Jesus is King" hitmaker - who brought his Sunday Service to Texas over the weekend - opened up about his Christian beliefs and admitted he was inspired to start his own gatherings of faith following his 2016 breakdown.
Ahead of his own Sunday Service performance, Kanye appeared at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday in Houston, Texas, and told those gathered: "I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the devil's been distracting me for a long time.
"When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there's documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas."
The 42-year-old rapper - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - went on to explain that he believes God is now using him, despite "all of that arrogance and cockiness that y'all have seen from me".