WATCH: Kanye West calls truce with Drake after J. Prince intervention

Following an intervention from J. Prince, Kanye West has set aside his long-running feud with Canadian rapper Drake. J. Prince is a renowned American music executive and promoter, who has close ties to Drake, having been an adviser and close associate of Drake throughout his career.

After a meeting with J. Prince at the Rothko Chapel, Kanye recorded a video expressing his desire to call a truce with Drake. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest,” he said as he read from a cell-phone. “I'm asking Drake, on December 7, to join me as a special guest and share the two biggest album of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” said West.

In a series of tweets accompanying the video, J. Prince explained that he met with Kanye, at Houston's Rothko Chapel last night. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting,” said J. Prince. I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021 He went on to add: “There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking.

“Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery.” There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking. Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery. — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021 “So I met with @kanyewest to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover, who said he would like to see peace between the two of them. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did,” said J. Prince.