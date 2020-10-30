WATCH: Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her late father

Kim Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West gifted her a hologram of her late father for her 40th birthday, which the reality star called a "special surprise from heaven".

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star lost her dad, Robert Kardashian, in 2003 when he lost his battle with cancer, but his likeness was recreated in the form of a lifelike hologram as part of a special gift from her husband, Kanye, to mark the star’s milestone birthday.

Posting clips of the hologram on social media, Kim wrote: For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime (sic)”

The hologram featured Robert wishing his daughter a happy birthday, and saw the late lawyer insist he is always watching over Kim and her family.