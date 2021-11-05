WATCH: Kanye West gives Drake his flowers, claims he no longer has a house

Ye aka Kanye West recently visited “Revolt's Drink Champs” to chat to N.O.R.E and DJ EFN about some of the experiences he's been through in his extraordinary career and touched on some of the recent controversies around him. At the beginning of the interview N.O.R.E, a successful veteran rapper in his own right, opened by asking Ye to clarify their conversation where Ye claimed he no longer had a house to live in.

Ye responded: "I restore houses, I'm very into architecture, but I'm just not into the class system. “That's one of the main things they use to control us. I think my whole existence is not about being out of control, but being out of their control and being in control of self. ”A house is the first thing that they give you to (control) your entire existence."

“The College Dropout” producer then went on to recount an argument he'd had with a publicist when he'd told her that he didn't want a house anymore. "She said, 'You've done too much in your life to not have a house'. She tried to impose that idea. But my home is just when my daughter Facetimes me, that's where my home is." He added that his house was his suitcase. "My house changes in size depending on how big my bag is. I had this one that was like a laminate size and once I got the Apple headphones they wouldn't fit in it, so I had to get a bigger house."

Ye says this way of living was partly inspired by his musician friend Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def. Later in the interview, the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul surprisingly paid homage to nemesis Drake, with whom he's had a long-running feud. After slamming Drake for constantly insinuating that he'd had sexual relations with Ye's wife Kim Kardashian West, Ye said he loved Drake. "Let's have Drake just have his (shine) of what he meant for my life specifically and what he's meant for rap over the past decade specifically. This is a very important artist that actually added something to the algorithm."