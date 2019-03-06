Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife. Pictures: Bang Showbiz and Instagram

Kate Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend Matt Rife has urged Pete Davidson to "run" and "be careful" in his new romance. The 45-year-old actress has recently been spotted getting close to the 'Saturday Night Live' star, and after they were pictured sharing a kiss at a baseball game in New York's Madison Square Garden at the weekend, comic Matt Rife, 23, has urged Pete to "be careful".

He told TMZ: "Advice for Pete? Man-to-man... run.

"Enjoy it. Enjoy it while you can - I hope they're both happy and can build to where it's an established relationship... I wish them both the best. I don't have any solid advice, just be careful."

Matt was just 21 when he began dating the 'Underworld' star in March 2017 and he admitted their year-long romance was "complicated".

He added: "We dated for a year, and it was... um, complicated for sure. A lot of ups and downs. But, she's moved on, and I hope they both found or are getting out of it what they want to get out of it."

An insider recently claimed that 'The Widow' star is "very into" Pete, who split from fiancee Ariana Grande last October following a whirlwind romance.

They said: "Kate's very into Pete and is really enjoying the time she's spending with him. He's quirky and fun."

The duo were first spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party in January, and they were subsequently seen holding hands after one of Pete's comedy shows in Los Angeles.

Kate - who has 20-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - recently admitted she likes the idea of having another child in the future.

She said: "I definitely would, but then I think 'Oh God, I annihilated my twenties and I suddenly get a taste of freedom and annihilate myself again?' But I am open to seeing what happens..."



