WATCH: Kendall and Kylie Jenner joke about dating preferences

Kendall and Kylie Jenner joked about their dating preferences in a new TikTok video. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' sibling duo poked fun about their preferred "types" when it comes to relationships as they took part in a viral TikTok trend. As part of the task, the girls had to decide which of the two statements they agreed with most. The first was supermodel and Instagram model, with both of them walking towards the supermodel slot before Kendall jokingly pushed Kylie off the screen and towards the Instagram model side. It was then to choose who was their mother, Kris Jenner's favourite, and their father, Caitlyn Jenner's favourite, which appeared to be an easy decision as Kylie walked towards her father's side and Kendall to her mother's.

There was one thing they both agreed on - that they preferred staying in to going out.

However, when the question popped over "hoopers" or "rappers", both of the girls hid their faces as they walked either side of the screen. Kylie - who has daughter Stormi with “SICKOMODE” star Travis Scott and has previously dated “Rack City” hitmaker Tyga - went for rappers whilst Kendall, who has been romantically linked to a number of sportsmen including Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, walked under the "hoopers" part of the screen.

Meanwhile, Travis spoke of his close bond with Stormi and pledged to always love Kylie even if they weren't together.

He said: "Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking.

“It's so crazy. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."