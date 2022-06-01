WATCH: Kevin Hart dances to afrobeats hit ‘Monalisa’ while on baecation

The remix to Lojay and Sarz’ hit amapiano-afrobeats single “Monalisa“ has only been out for just over a week and it’s already drawing widespread global interest. The Nigerian duo took the decision to enhance their viral hit from last year by adding renowned R&B star Chris Brown to the remix for the single, giving it some additional legs in the midst of the North American summer.

Yesterday, the hugely popular comedian Kevin Hart became the latest global star to embrace not just the song but the sound when he took to Instagram to share a reel of him dancing to “Monalisa” while out on holiday with his wife Eniko Hart. "Life is too short to not live it to the fullest…. A random dance every now and then can bring one a lot of joy,” he posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) Newcomer afrobeats star Lojay then reposted the reel with the caption, “Damn! If you know how much I love this man!”

Hart is currently in Politano, Italy enjoying some quality time with Eniko. The couple have been in Italy for several weeks now, spending time in places like Venice, Trieste and Amalfi. Eniko has been documenting the entire trip on her Instagram page, where she posts regularly. “We're having the best time here.. much needed quality time. We’re never going home! Oh wait never mind we have to get back to our kids,” she recently posted.

During their trip, the couple have also been promoting Kevin’s tequila brand Gran Coramino, while Kevin has been apparently sharpening up his Italian. “Italian is getting good. I’m a man of many talents, please call me Keviano from now on!!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)