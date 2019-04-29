Khloe Kardashian. Picture: YouTube Screenshot

Khloe Kardashian admitted she was fighting an "inner battle" over her relationship troubles when Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on her last year.



The reality star went for a psychic reading in April 2018 shortly after it was reported Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful to her, and she was amazed by how accurate the medium and spiritual healer's comments appeared to be.





In scenes shown on Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', the psychic in Bali said through an interpreter: "Sometimes people love you, but you feel sad.





"But there is something that is hurting you in your mind and you felt a traumatic experience. You can not forget that. Sometimes you don't trust the person you're with now."

The comments rang true for Khloe - who was still with Tristan at the time and saw the medium just two days before giving birth to their daughter True - and she admitted she had been struggling to decide what to do.





She said: "Ever since what's happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me.





"This woman is spot on with me and it's kind of freaking me out."





Although Khloe would eventually split with Tristan earlier this year after it was revealed he had kissed Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods, at the time she was unsure what to do.





She added at the time: "It's hard to, you know, gain the trust back. You wonder like will it ever be the same.



