WATCH: Kim Kardashian says women in business need to 'get your f****** a** up and work'

Kim Kardashian believes people are now unwilling to work hard for fame and success. The 41-year-old star has built a business empire on the back on her TV fame, but Kim questioned whether other people are willing to work as hard as she has done for her success.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her estranged husband Kanye West - said: "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f****** a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." Kim and her family have often been accused of achieving success without having any discernible talents. But Kim has rubbished that criticism.

Asked about the notion that she's just famous for being famous, Kim told Variety: "Who gives a f***. We focus on the positive. "We work our a**** off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives - and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Story continues below Advertisment

Kim insisted she's just being "factual" about her career and the things she's achieved over the years. She added: "With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a b****." Meanwhile, Kim previously explained that she's made a conscious decision to keep her friendship circle "really small".

Story continues below Advertisment

Kim also revealed that she doesn't go out much anymore, as she focuses her attention on her family and her business ventures. The brunette beauty - who filed for a divorce from Kanye in 2021 - explained: "I have put limits on myself. When I travel, I literally change my number. I love all my friends, but I really have to keep my circle really small. I don’t go out anymore."