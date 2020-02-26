WATCH: Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney come to blows in 'KUWTK' trailer









Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian-West and Khloe Kardashian. As hard as it might be to believe, please be like Oskido and believe that the Kardashian/Jenner clan are back with the 18th season of their reality show. Last season, tensions ran high between Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian and things don't appear to be calming down just yet. We also saw Kourtney struggling with being a part of the show while wanting to take a break from it and viewers followed Khloe becoming a mother for a first time and dealing with her fallout with then boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The clip starts off with the three Kardashian sisters arguing as Khloe asks Kourtney, "Why do you have to have an attitude?" "Don't involve yourself in business that is not yours," replies Kourtney while Kim looks on. "Then don't talk about it in front of me," responds Khloe.

Later in the clip, Kim calls Khloe to drop a bombshell about her ex-boyfriend/baby father, Tristan Thompson. "You're gonna kill me: Tristan is joining us for dinner," she tells a shocked and annoyed Khloe.

Kim and Kourtney's feud comes to a head as they get physical during a tense fight. "You have nothing to say", Kourtney screams at Kim while throwing something at her and pushing her to the ground.

Kim gets up, and while grabbing her older sister, says, "Don't ever come at me like that!" She then elbows Kourtney.

In the next scene Kendall says, "Buttons have been pushed."

*"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" returns Thursday, March 26.