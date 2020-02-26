As hard as it might be to believe, please be like Oskido and believe that the Kardashian/Jenner clan are back with the 18th season of their reality show.
Last season, tensions ran high between Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian and things don't appear to be calming down just yet.
We also saw Kourtney struggling with being a part of the show while wanting to take a break from it and viewers followed Khloe becoming a mother for a first time and dealing with her fallout with then boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
The clip starts off with the three Kardashian sisters arguing as Khloe asks Kourtney, "Why do you have to have an attitude?"
"Don't involve yourself in business that is not yours," replies Kourtney while Kim looks on. "Then don't talk about it in front of me," responds Khloe.