Kim Kardashian West has had her three youngest children baptised in Armenia, where she was joined by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids.
The 38-year-old beauty was accompanied by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign - who she has with former partner Scott Disick - to the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat on Monday morning as she had Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and four-month-old Psalm welcomed into the Christian faith.
Video footage posted on Kim's Instagram Story showed the family, including Kim's eldest daughter North, six, walking to the ceremony, with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star carrying her youngest child.