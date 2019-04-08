Rapper Kodak Black has issued an apology to Nipsey Hussle's widow Lauren London after saying he would give it a year before hitting her up.
Taking to his Instagram Live on Saturday, the "ZEZE" rapper who is also set to go on trial for a sexual assault case said:
"If I disrespected you Lauren London. In any way shape or form, I'm sorry. Even though I didn't and RIP to dude."
Kodak Black apologizes to #LaurenLondon. #ripnipsey pic.twitter.com/hCLAJk8ReS— say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) April 7, 2019
This comes after the rapper faced backlash for his initial statement about London from fans of Hussle and fellow rappers such as TI and The Game who made videos addressing his statements.
The Game calls out “Kodak Black” responses to his live discussion about 1-3 years for Lauren London to grieve before shooting a alley hoop pic.twitter.com/qviLvL4sUb— Meek Mill (@MeekMill_MMG_DC) April 7, 2019
TI has a message for Kodak Black regarding some things he said on Instagram live 👀 @Tip @KodakBlack1k pic.twitter.com/b38QqhDBTK— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 6, 2019