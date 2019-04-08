Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Picture: AP

Rapper Kodak Black has issued an apology to Nipsey Hussle's widow Lauren London after saying he would give it a year before hitting her up.

Taking to his Instagram Live on Saturday, the "ZEZE" rapper who is also set to go on trial for a sexual assault case said: