Kris Jenner has denied she set up a run in between Khloe Kardashian and her then estranged husband Lamar Odom soon after they split.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star "bumped" into her then estranged husband Lamar Odom outside Soul Cycle in 2015 soon after they split and Lamar has claimed it was Kris who set it up, which she woefully denies is the case.
Speaking on the family's E! reality show, Kris said: "It was a huge deal at the time because Lamar popped up at one of Khloe's classes and it caused a big commotion. Khloé blames me, thinking I told him where she was going to be. That never happened."