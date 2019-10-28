WATCH: Kris Jenner denies organising Khloe and Lamar's 2015 run in









Kris Jenner. Picture: Reuters Kris Jenner has denied she set up a run in between Khloe Kardashian and her then estranged husband Lamar Odom soon after they split.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star "bumped" into her then estranged husband Lamar Odom outside Soul Cycle in 2015 soon after they split and Lamar has claimed it was Kris who set it up, which she woefully denies is the case.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, Kris said: "It was a huge deal at the time because Lamar popped up at one of Khloe's classes and it caused a big commotion. Khloé blames me, thinking I told him where she was going to be. That never happened."





But Khloé isn't so convinced that Kris didn't set it up.





She added: "The only reason I feel like my mom did disclose my whereabouts is because how would Lamar know where I was going at 5:30 in the morning. I don't think my mom realises the severity of the emotional distress Lamar was on during that time. I think she just kind of retreated and got nervous to admit that she potentially put me in harm's way."





Later in the episode, Kris admitted she was "trying to do damage control" and when Scott Disick - Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner told Khloe that Kris felt she was "literally going to like, come for her", Khloe replied: "Guess what? I am."





However, it is all water under the bridge now as Khloe recently insisted there is "no bad blood" between her and Lamar and she still believes he is an "incredible person".





She said: "We speak every now and then. There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything. It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything ...



