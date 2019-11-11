WATCH: Kylie Jenner attends ex Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival









Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram Kylie Jenner supported her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott this weekend when she attended his Astroworld Festival in Houston. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star may have split with the 28-year-old rapper last month but that hasn't stopped her from supporting him as she flew to Houston in Texas to watch him perform on Saturday. A source told PEOPLE.com: "Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friend. She returns to LA this morning. It was important for her to support Travis' festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi." The 22-year-old make-up guru reportedly took her 21-month-old daughter Stormi along with her to the annual festival and, at one point, was spotted dancing in the front row during Spanish singer Rosalía's set. Kylie's decision to attend the event no doubt came as a surprise to onlookers as just last month she announced that she and Travis had decided to part ways after two years of dating because of their demanding careers.

I was 10ft away from KYLIE JENNER AND SOFIA RICHIE and STASSIE#ASTROWORLD #ASTROWORLDFest pic.twitter.com/rGwM9iuorM — 🇲🇽 Mario Ω (@_mariowood) November 10, 2019

But speculation has been rife about a reunion between the couple recently as they have been spending more and more time together for the sake of Stormi.

An insider said: "Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Everyone thinks they are back together or already are.

"They haven't made anything official but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that. Travis has been around the last few days and things are going well. There are very positive vibes between them."

However, shortly after their split, Kylie reportedly asked her friends to set her up with a new man because it can be "difficult" for her to meet someone herself.

A source said: "Kylie's life is so gilded, she never meets men.

"It's not like she goes out to clubs - she doesn't even go to the supermarket or to a public gym - so it's difficult for her to meet someone new.

"Everywhere she goes, she has security and a reality TV crew surrounding her. And although she gets a lot of offers on Instagram, how does she know who they are and if they just want to date her for fame and money? So she's asking friends if they know anyone who's her type and who might like her."