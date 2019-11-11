Kylie Jenner supported her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott this weekend when she attended his Astroworld Festival in Houston.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star may have split with the 28-year-old rapper last month but that hasn't stopped her from supporting him as she flew to Houston in Texas to watch him perform on Saturday.
A source told PEOPLE.com: "Kylie flew to Houston with a group of friend. She returns to LA this morning. It was important for her to support Travis' festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi."
The 22-year-old make-up guru reportedly took her 21-month-old daughter Stormi along with her to the annual festival and, at one point, was spotted dancing in the front row during Spanish singer Rosalía's set.
Kylie's decision to attend the event no doubt came as a surprise to onlookers as just last month she announced that she and Travis had decided to part ways after two years of dating because of their demanding careers.